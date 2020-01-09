SECTIONS
Bill Clinton pictured with Epstein's 'pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on infamous 'Lolita Express'

'Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2020 at 2:03pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) New photos of former President Bill Clinton with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board the private jet “Lolita Express” has surfaced.

The Sun exclusively obtained the photos of Bill Clinton who was also pictured with his arm around Epstein’s masseuse and sex slave Chauntae Davies.

Chauntae Davies told The Sun that she was required to wear a pilot’s uniform in order to appear ‘professional.’

The photos of Bill Clinton were taken on a long distance flight to Africa where he participated in a 5-day ‘humanitarian’ trip with celebrities such as Kevin Spacey.

