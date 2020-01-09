Bill would require 'In God We Trust' posted in every Indiana classroom

(WTHR) An Indiana bill would require "In God We Trust" to be posted in every classroom and school library in Indiana.

In addition to being acknowleged as one of the country's national mottos, a school district would be required to have "an accurate representation" of the United States flag and Indiana state flag.

The law would include charter schools as well.

The national motto would need to be at least 4 inches in height and 15 inches in width. Each of the flags would need to be at least 5 inches in height by 5 inches in width.

Read the full story ›