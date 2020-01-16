SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Blackburn calls on Sanders, Warren to recuse

Accused of having 'unparalleled political interest in seeing this president removed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 9:28am
Print

(FOX NEWS ) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Wednesday that the four Democratic senators running for president should recuse themselves from being jurors in President Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this president removed from office,” Blackburn said in a statement, speaking of Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D. Minn., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

She added the presidential candidates shouldn’t be allowed to “sit in judgment of the very president" they want to replace.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Warren accuses Sanders of calling her liar
School apologizes for rape question on test
Evangelical leader: President will get more Christian support in 2020
'Prayerful' Pelosi gloats, hands out merch over impeachment
Blackburn calls on Sanders, Warren to recuse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×