Bloomberg: We can't just let 'average' Americans have guns

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Democrats have long wanted to take away guns from Americans, and two candidates for president are making no bones about their plans.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has a mini-army of bodyguards around him whenever he moves, says guns aren’t for “average” people.
“You just do not want the average American carrying a gun in a crowded place,” the former New York mayor said in Alabama. The presidential candidate said that it’s the “job of law enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot.”