Bloomberg: We can't just let 'average' Americans have guns

Warren: I will not support concealed carry

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2020 at 5:36pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Democrats have long wanted to take away guns from Americans, and two candidates for president are making no bones about their plans.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has a mini-army of bodyguards around him whenever he moves, says guns aren’t for “average” people.

“You just do not want the average American carrying a gun in a crowded place,” the former New York mayor said in Alabama. The presidential candidate said that it’s the “job of law enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot.”

