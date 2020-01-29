Bolton is just the latest fired official to turn on President Trump

Washington is aflame this week over a New York Times report that former National Security Adviser John Bolton claims in an upcoming book that President Trump sought to tie Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

The "bombshell" report has fueled Democrats' calls for Bolton's testimony in the Senate trial. The White House, meanwhile, argues the claim hasn't been confirmed, and even if it were true, it doesn't amount to an impeachable offense.

But the one thing that is certain is that Bolton is just the latest Trump aide to turn on the president.

Others include former FBI Director James Comey, who triggered the special counsel probe of Trump, and former communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is among the presidents' opponents who once sought a position in the administration. Romney was considered for secretary of state.

Andrew Napolitano, according to a Trump tweet, met with the president and sought a nomination to the Supreme Court. The former judge is now a leading Trump critic on the Fox News Channel.

Scaramucci was communications director for only 10 days before he was fired after a profane phone call with a reporter, and he now says Trump is unstable.

Bolton was removed from his post as national security adviser for "fundamental disputes" over how to handle major foreign policy challenges such as Iran and North Korea.

They couldn't even agree on how Bolton left: He said he quit, and the president said he was fired.

The New York Times explained: "A longtime Republican hawk known for a combative style, Mr. Bolton spent much of his tenure trying to restrain the president from making what he considered unwise agreements with America's enemies. Mr. Trump bristled at what he viewed as Mr. Bolton's militant approach, to the point that he made barbed jokes in meetings about his adviser's desire to get the United States into more wars."

Now Bolton has a tell-all book coming out about his experience in the White House that is timed for the 2020 presidential campaign.

Windsor Mann, in a column for The Week, said it's "amazing how many people have turned on Trump in just his first term."

He noted former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified against Trump after she was fired.

Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, called the president "undisciplined" after he was fired.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" and a former aide-de-camp at the White House, called Trump "mentally impaired" after she was fired.