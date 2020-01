Book to reveal how Biden family siphoned 'millions in taxpayer cash'

(BREITBART) A forthcoming bombshell book from publishing giant HarperCollins will reveal how five members of Joe Biden’s family—the “Biden Five”—siphoned tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer cash and guaranteed loans. And the recent scandals involving Joe and Hunter Biden, Ukraine, and Burisma are just “the tip of the iceberg,” say sources close to the publisher.

The upcoming book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, is the latest investigative work from Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Publisher HarperCollins has the book under a strict embargo until its January 21 release. Sources with knowledge of its contents say the book will “upend official Washington,” similar to the way Schweizer’s past works like Clinton Cash and Secret Empires did when he broke the Uranium One and Biden-Burisma scandals.

