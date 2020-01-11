SECTIONS
Diversions Health World
Print

Brit teen having seizure saved by online gamer - 5,000 miles away in Texas

Parents unaware of emergency until police and ambulance appeared at their front door

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2020 at 5:38pm
Print

(BBC NEWS) The parents of a teenager who suffered a seizure while chatting online have thanked his friend who called emergency services from 5,000 miles away.

Aidan Jackson, 17, was talking to an American gamer from his bedroom in Widnes on 2 January when he had a fit.

His friend, 20-year-old Dia Lathora, from Texas, alerted police in the UK.

The first Aidan's parents knew of the emergency was when police and an ambulance appeared at their front door, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×