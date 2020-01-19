Charlie Daniels: Marine confirms Hillary vetoed sending 250 fighters to Benghazi

A Marine who says he was in the area during the terror attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, says then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delayed help for the ambassador and others who were killed.

The testimony comes from Jon Myers, who tweeted, "I was the officer in charge of the Marine response after the Benghazi attack of 2012, in which the American consulate was destroyed and the ambassador murdered. Our mission was to reinforce the embassy.

"I was in charge of a program that had a company of Marines aboard a U.S. Navy amphibious ship (USS McHenry) conducting amphibious landing exercises around Africa. After the attack happened, we were re-tasked to respond and protect the embassy. We came up with a plan that included inserting 250 Marines and all their weaponry using Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, refueling in flight with Air Force tankers, inserting directly into the embassy," he wrote.

He went on: "Unbeknownst to most, the State Dept. must approve of military action to reinforce embassies and consulates. At the last minute, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said our plans and actions would 'send the wrong message' and that we didn't want to appear to be 'invading the Middle East.' Keep in mind, the American ambassador was just murdered and his body assaulted in a terrorist attack timed to coincide with the 9/11 anniversary. Ultimately, we were directed to insert the Marines via commercial type aircraft and then chartered bus, and not in uniform. In addition to exposing the Marines to incredible risk, it ensured massive delays as well."

He said people should contrast that with the recent response to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

"It really struck me when I saw the fully outfitted and uniformed Marines reinforcing the embassy via tactical aircraft landing right on the spot. Followed by 4,000 Army paratroopers moving into position to respond. And now, as of today, 2,000 more Marines en route. Quite a difference isn’t it?"

The testimony was highlighted by country-rock superstar Charlie Daniels on his Soap Box web page.

He said he's often tweeted, "Benghazi ain't going away."

Daniels said that's because he met three men who were fighting the mob from the roof of the embassy annex, and he said they "find it to be ridiculous that help could not have been sent and arrived in time."

Also, the battle took 13 hours, meaning that since Barack Obama and Clinton didn't send help, they are "either the two stupidest, most inept people whoever became president of the United States and secretary of state or downright bald-faced liars."

"Since Susan Rice went on TV and told the world that the 'protest' was fueled by some anti-Muslim videotape – that some obscure and, so far, unseen film producer had made - and was played on some video outlet and Hillary's famous 'WHAT DIFFERENCE, AT THIS POINT, DOES IT MAKE?' statement, little has been said."

The testimony shows the attack could have been over "within a matter of minutes."

"But when you have a secretary of state who would rather 'look diplomatic' than to save American lives and a president with an undeniable soft spot for Islam and neither one of them have any idea of what in the hell they are doing, that’s the kind of catastrophe that results," Daniels said.

"Folks, the Benghazi incident is a festering sore, a huge lie and an act of betrayal at the highest levels of our government and has got to be exposed, for several reasons. First of all, to give some closure to three warriors who laid their lives on the line for America against overwhelming odds while sustaining grave wounds for thirteen hours. Mark Geist, Kris Paronto and John Tiegen deserve at least that much."

The Americans killed were Ambassador Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods.

In Congress, there were several Benghazi investigations. Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Pompeo released 48 pages of report that said: "What we did find was a tragic failure of leadership – in the run-up to the attack and the night of – and an administration that, so blinded by politics and its desire to win an election, disregarded a basic duty of government: tell the people the truth. And for those reasons Benghazi is, and always will be, an American tragedy."

Daniels has been honored for his gospel music, Southern rock anthems and country hits.

He started out in the blue grass genre with the Misty Mountain Boys and moved to Nashville in 1967.

Elvis Presley recorded a tune Daniels co-wrote titled "It Hurts Me," which was released on the flip side of "Kissin’ Cousins." He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline."

He started the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972, and among the many hits he's known for are "Long Haired Country Boy," "The South’s Gonna Do It Again," "In America" and his signature, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."