China deal described as 'really, really good' for U.S.

1st part of broader pact president working on

WND News Services
Published January 15, 2020 at 9:33am
(FOX NEWS) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are set to sign a historic preliminary trade deal Wednesday, delivering on a cornerstone commitment of President Trump's 2016 campaign.

The agreement, the first piece of a broader pact that Trump says may have as many as three phases, is said to include commitments from Beijing to purchase $200 billion of U.S. products over the next two years, halt intellectual property theft and refrain from currency manipulation. In return, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on some products made in China, but keep duties the White House has imposed on $375 billion worth of merchandise.

"It's a really, really good deal for the United States, and it will work if reformers in China want it to work," Lighthizer told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday evening. "And if that happens, great. If it doesn't happen, it's fully enforceable."

