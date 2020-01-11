Christian-academy teacher, coach arrested for alleged sex with student

(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) A Woodlands Christian Academy teacher and coach is facing a felony charge for the alleged sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student that began in August last year.

Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, is charged with a second-degree felony of improper relationship between educator/student. Cunningham teaches anatomy and is a basketball coach for the private school.

WCA officials had not replied with a statement about Cunningham as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

