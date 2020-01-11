Clintons skate again! Bill Barr takes another dive

In the political and military turmoil if not madness over the killing of Iranian terrorist Quds commander Qassem Soleimani, as well as the stalled Pelosi impeachment caper, our compromised and do-nothing U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) – now run by that overweight clone of former Attorney General Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions, a neutered elephant going by the name of William "Bill" Barr – predictably and quietly let it be known this week that Barr would not bring charges against Hillary Clinton, or for that matter any Clinton, over alleged corruption at the Clinton Foundation. To me and other seasoned "special ops legal veterans" of the Washington, D.C., corrupt swamp, infested with dishonest reptilians of both major political parties, this came as no surprise. Not only are the "Clinton Gang of Three" – Hillary, Bill and their equally criminally minded daughter, all directors of the Clinton Foundation – a protected species of the capital's so-called law enforcement establishment, they are even more off limits than even the desert tortoises that roam over my client Cliven Bundy's ranch at Bunkerville, Nevada. Like the rest of the privileged, elitist beautiful people who reside along the Potomac, they can do as they please – in particular take bribes and steal with impunity.

The Washington Post, a newspaper not coincidentally represented by Williams & Connelly, whose lawyers such as David Kendall also represent the Clintons, was the first to leak the latest dive by our worthless attorney general and his equally worthless DOJ. Here is what the Post gleefully and sarcastically reported Thursday, which report was not picked up widely in the aftermath of the Iranian shootdown of a Ukrainian airliner, killing all on board.

Reported the Post: "A Justice Department inquiry launched more than two years ago to mollify conservatives clamoring for more investigations of Hillary Clinton has effectively ended with no tangible results, and current and former law enforcement officials said they never expected the effort to produce much of anything.

"John Huber, the U.S. Attorney in Utah, was tapped in November 2017 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into concerns raised by President Trump and his allies in Congress that the FBI had not fully pursued cases of possible corruption at the Clinton Foundation and during Clinton's time as secretary of state, when the U.S. government decided not to block the sale of a company called Uranium One.

"… The effective conclusion of his investigation, with no criminal charges or other known impacts, is likely to roil some in the GOP who had hoped the prosecutor would vindicate their long-held suspicions about a political rival."

Years ago, I filed a racketeering lawsuit that included as one of the Clinton defendants the Clinton Foundation. The lawyer who represented the foundation not coincidentally became one of the top prosecutors of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his now infamous Russian collusion investigation. Her name is Jeannie Rhee, and she was also instrumental in threatening to indict my brave client Dr. Jerome Corsi in this witch hunt, if Jerry would not agree to lie and implicate the president in Russian collusion. It regrettably came as no surprise to me that my racketeering lawsuit was dismissed, as it was supposedly randomly assigned to a Clinton-appointed federal judge, the Honorable Donald Middlebrooks, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

But, to the contrary, when President Trump's own Justice Department, run by someone who has been billed by the confused likes of Sean Hannity of Fox News as the equivalent of a "legal messiah," acts no differently than a politicized Clinton judicial appointee, this underscores what We the People are up against these days.

Not since the years leading up to the American Revolution, which in practice began long before the Declaration of Independence was signed in my birthplace of Philadelphia on or about July 4, 1776, has the citizenry seen such rank corruption in our system of justice.

Couple this with another overlooked story this week, that Chelsea Clinton has reaped $9 million dollars from a corporate board position – putting her in a league with Joe Biden's halfwit son Hunter's Urkrainian bribery shakedown (Hunter is also fresh from a court ruling in a paternity suit that he fathered a love child with a stripper and then denied it) – and it is easy to conclude that there is little to no justice from government law enforcement in the land of plenty these days for the political establishment elite. (Alexander Bolton, "Chelsea Clinton Reaps $9 Million From Corporate Board Position," The Hill, Jan. 6, 2020.)

So much for all of those self-serving pundits on Fox News, who night after night in prime time boost the network's ratings and ad dollars by promising that justice will be meted out by government law enforcement and that it's just around the corner. Just in the last months, AG Barr – on the verge of setting a new indoor world record for cowardice – has taken a dive not just with regard to the Clintons, but also former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, to name just a few. And, this week it was also reported that the compromised former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was proudly named a new partner of Atlanta based mega-law firm King & Spalding, proving once again that crime pays for the establishment elite.

Here is my post-New Year's message for these criminals. We at Freedom Watch are coming for you, and you will be held to account, peacefully and legally, by our citizens grand juries in 2020, with ensuing indictments, trials, convictions in peoples' courts and finally prison sentences. What choice do We the People have when our own Justice Department continues to be run by cowardly fools and compromised political hacks, even under our great President Donald J. Trump?

