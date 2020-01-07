CNN settles lawsuit over portrayal of Covington students

CNN has settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann for the network's coverage of an incident in front of the Lincoln memorial.

The amount paid was not disclosed during a court hearing on Tuesday.

But lawyers for Sandmann said the aim of the case was to "deter the defendants" from doing the same thing in the future.

Sandmann was wearing a Trump MAGA hat when Native American activist Nathan Phillips approached him banging a drum after the Right to Life March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18. The student was lambasted on social media due to media reports and a selectively edited video accusing him of racist behavior. Later, other videos provided a fuller context, showing Phillips was the aggressor.

A recently reversed a decision dismissing Sandmann's complaint against the Washington Post. USA Today reported that after reviewing an amended complaint, Judge William Bertelsman ordered that the case could enter the discovery phase, meaning a portion of the lawsuit against the Post could continue.

The judge ordered that at least three of the 33 statements Sandmann's lawyers alleged were libelous must be reviewed further.

The order means Sandmann's lawyers can ask for internal Washington Post documents that could reveal communications between editors and reporters and much more.

Sandmann also has sued NBC, the owners of The Enquirer, and others.

Fox19 in Kentucky reported CNN agreed on Tuesday to the undisclosed settlement.

Originally, Sandmann's legal team had sought $800 million in damages from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.