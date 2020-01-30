CNN's accidental Trump ad is so good, GOP is actually running it

It should be no secret after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” line in 2016 that many liberals despise conservatives.

It is not just policy issues or disagreements on taxes and trade -- they loathe our very being and our presence in their world.

This became even more evident on Saturday when CNN host Don Lemon and his guests -- Never Trumper Rick Wilson and liberal journalist Wajahat Ali -- had a hearty laugh at the expense of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

But now the Republican National Committee has made sure it came back to bite them.

This week, Lemon gave a half-hearted apology in which he claimed he was laughing at the joke and not the people who support Trump, although the joke was about the people who support Trump.

But the damage was done.

TRENDING: Fiery Rand Paul blisters Schumer's 'scurrilous' remarks in real time, says Trump should sue for defamation

A new ad by the RNC shows what occurred after Lemon asked Wilson about reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got nasty with a reporter for NPR.

"He's just trying to demean her, and obviously it's false. And look, he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and the picture of an actual, physical crane next to it," Wilson began.

"He knows that this is an administration defined by ignorance of the world," the supposed Republican said as Lemon was laughing.

"That's partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience -- the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, um, that wants to think that" -- putting on a stereotypical Southern accent -- "Donald Trump’s the smart one and y'all elitists are dumb."

"You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling," Ali said, mocking Trump voters.

"Your math and your reading," Wilson said.

"Yeah, your reading, you know, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte," Ali continued.

"All those lines on the map," Wilson said.

"Only them elitists know where Ukraine is," Ali said as Lemon laughed uncontrollably.

The segment was immediately attacked by Trump supporters and others, including liberal journalist Soledad O'Brien, who said, “I think this segment was not worthy of being on a newscast.”

The RNC quickly produced an ad featuring the segment, along with the clip of Clinton referring to half of the president’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

It also showed two 2020 Democratic presidential contenders -- former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- as well as MSNBC host Chris Matthews denigrating those who support Trump.

"They think you're a joke,” the video says on screen. "Prove them wrong in November."

That is something Lemon could not have ever imagined -- helping to drive voters to the polls for Trump.

And it is not likely that Lemon, his cohorts at CNN or other prominent liberals will stop mocking us before the election.

They cannot stand us. They believe we are beneath them. They think they are better and that they know better.

Come November, they could be in for the shock of their lives -- again.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.