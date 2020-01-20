College Republicans accuse school of threatening to sue off-campus venue to stop event

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The College Republicans chapter at the University of Maine can’t seem to catch a break, on or off campus.

Less than two months after the CRs were suspended based on a groundless accusation of “Nazism,” four straight off-campus venues canceled the group’s booking for an event with conservative pundit Michelle Malkin.

The Sheraton Hotel at Sable Oaks yanked its contract with the CRs days before the Jan. 17 event, citing the university’s derecognition of the club after its faculty advisor, a political progressive, quit in protest of its invitation of Malkin.

Read the full story ›