Colorado doubles down in attacks on Christian faith

Colorado already has gone down this road. It previously demanded a Christian baker promote the LGBT agenda with his talents and lost at the U.S. Supreme Court, where it was rebuked for its "hostility" to Christianity.

Nonetheless, state officials are doing it again.

This time it is using its Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to force graphic designer Lorie Smith and her studio, 303 Creative, to promote same-sex wedding ceremonies.

The state also has banned her from stating her faith on her website.

The Alliance Defending Freedom has filed an opening brief with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ended up on the wrong side of the case of the Colorado baker, Masterpiece Cakeshop's Jack Phillips.

A lower court, as in Phillips' case, affirmed Colorado's "non-discrimination" law, which ADF contends is "gagging creative professionals from talking about their beliefs when explaining their business decisions."

That lower court had "assumed" the legitimacy of Colorado's law, even though other federal courts have ruled the opposite in similar cases in Minnesota and Arizona.

"The government shouldn't threaten a web designer with fines to force her to publish websites that violate her beliefs," said ADF Senior Counsel Jonathan Scruggs, director of the ADF Center for Conscience Initiatives. "The district court shouldn't have 'assumed' Lorie's decision to act consistently with her conscience was illegal without any analysis of that question, especially when other courts have upheld free speech rights in similar contexts.

"As Colorado itself admits, Lorie works with all people; she just doesn't promote all messages. The state must protect, not threaten, the freedom of online speakers and other artists to choose which messages to express through their own projects. We are asking the 10th Circuit to uphold this basic First Amendment freedom."

The brief explains: "The government should never force a Muslim artist to photograph pornography, a gay designer to create a website promoting one-man, one-woman marriage, or a Jewish PR professional to craft anti-Israel propaganda. ... Lorie Smith seeks the same freedom here."

It states that while Smith "gladly serves everyone no matter who they are, she cannot create all content requested—including content that demeans, incites violence, or promotes any conception of marriage other than between one man and one woman."

The filing says Colorado officials "concede that Lorie serves regardless of status, does not discriminate against LGBT persons, and makes only message-based referrals."

"Yet Colorado still deploys its public-accommodation law (the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, or CADA) to (1) force Lorie to create websites celebrating same-sex weddings and (2) ban Lorie from posting a statement explaining the content she can create. This attack on Lorie's faith and editorial freedom targets 'the fundamental First Amendment rule'—that 'a speaker has the autonomy to choose the content of [her] own message.'"

The brief explains the First Amendment "prohibits Colorado's attempted compulsion and censorship."

"Courts routinely protect speakers' freedom to control what they say, including speakers who share Lorie's marriage beliefs in the exact same pre-enforcement posture as this litigation. ... The district court incorrectly left Lorie exposed to Colorado's unjust prosecutions."

The brief contends Colorado's bias against Christianity is blatant.

When it was prosecuting Phillips for "declining to create a cake celebrating a same-sex wedding," it affirmed the rights of "three other bakeries to decline requests with religious texts critical of same-sex marriage."

"Although all four bakeries said they served protected-class members generally and would not create cakes they considered offensive, Colorado only prosecuted Phillips," the brief notes.

"Colorado has not repented," the brief states. After its first prosecution of Phillips failed, it tried again. It dropped the second case only when a "court found sufficient allegations of Colorado's continued religious hostility."

"To this day, Colorado has not disavowed its anti-religious actions or statements. Instead, it has doubled down on those statements here."

Significantly, in the last election, Colorado installed openly homosexual Jared Polis in the governor's office. During his years in Congress, he battled for the LGBT agenda whenever he could.

"Only one year ago, the Supreme Court chastised Colorado for making religiously hostile comments and inconsistently enforcing CADA to target someone with religious beliefs like Lorie's. But Colorado has not changed or disavowed these actions. Colorado still allows secular speakers to choose what they create while forcing religious speakers to create speech that violates their religious beliefs. Colorado officials even affirmed the very comments the Supreme Court condemned and lobbed similar barbs at Lorie. Colorado's ad hoc system of enforcing CADA targets Lorie's beliefs, allows individualized assessments, infringes her hybrid rights, and contradicts our nation's history and tradition of religious tolerance," the brief states.

State officials have declined to comment to WND on the issue.

Minnesota courts affirmed the right of a filmmaking company not to endorse same-sex marriage. In Arizona, the state Supreme Court and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a calligraphy company.

In the Masterpiece case, a member of the Colorado human rights commission, Diann Rice, made a reference to the Nazi era in her condemnation of Phillips.

Rice said at a hearing that "freedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust, whether it be – I mean, we – we can list hundreds of situations where freedom of religion has been used to justify discrimination."

"And to me it is one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use to – to use their religion to hurt others," she said.

The Supreme Court cited Rice's statement as evidence of "a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs motivating his objection."