Let's compare the candidates' families

To the left, Trump and his entire family are a bunch of low-down dirty crooks.

It's so bad that the hags on "The View" couldn't even bring themselves to speak Donald Trump Jr.'s name. That's derangement.

Yet when doing a comparison of the Trump family to the families of at least two of his highest-ranked Democratic rivals, there's kind of no comparison.

Trump's family members are legit business people. They may have had an advantage from the outset, but they made the most of it and have become accomplished in the own right. Unlike many children of the wealthy, they didn't just lie about and let daddy take care of them.

We can't say that about the children of two Dem front-runners – Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

TRENDING: Trump on Virginia gun grab: 'It will never happen as long as I'm here'

If the Clintons were the kings of get-rich influence peddling, the Bidens were certainly the princes. And for Joe, it really was "All in the Family." Joe was generous to a fault – with other people's money.

By now, we know at a lot more about the Bidens than we ever thought or wanted – particularly his son Hunter.

But it wasn't just Hunter – far from it. And frankly, there's not enough ink do this family justice. If you want a more in-depth discovery of the Biden family exploits, here's a link to get you there.

Here's the broad overview.

Joe's brother James has been "with" him since Lunch-Box Joe first ran for Senate in 1972. But in 2010 – and tell me if this strikes a familiar note – James was named executive vice president of HillStone International, a huge construction firm – having no experience is housing construction. By sheer coincidence, the president of Hillstone visited the White House just three weeks prior to James' hiring. Huh.

Joe's son-in-law, Howard Krein, struck it big when his company, "StartUp Health, an investment consultancy," began regular visits to the White House beginning in 2011. Another coincidence, I'm sure. "StartUp Health executives became regular visitors to the White House, attending events in 2011, 2014 and 2015."

Lucky for Frank Biden, his brother Vice President Joe, was not only point man in Ukraine, but also handled Latin America. Frank, like brother James and nephew Hunter, had zero experience in his chosen vocation. Yet somehow Frank landed a very lucrative Costa Rican Real Estate development gig. And don't even suggest this had anything to do with VP Joe, or Joe might challenge you to a push-up contest.

And not to be left out, sister Valerie ran Joe's many political campaigns and, needless to say, bankrolled a fortune.

Now to Bernie's family.

As a candidate in 2016, Sanders criticized Hillary Clinton over her family's Clinton Foundation "nonprofit," saying the foundation run by Clinton's husband and daughter amounted to a back door for foreign leaders and others seeking to buy access and influence.

However, the Sanders Institute, a think tank founded by Bernie's wife and son to advocate for leftist policies, just might make old Bernie look like a hypocrite. Say it ain't so!

While the "Institute" took in a fraction of the haul of the Clinton Foundation, it had accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars during its brief existence and for some reason has declined to disclose its donors. Move along – nothing to see here.

The "Institute" has since been shuttered, as they are concerned that continuing to accept donations might smack of a conflict of interest – since Bernie is running for president.

The AP reported that it shut down, "amid criticism that the nonprofit has blurred the lines between family, fundraising and campaigning." Blurred the line. I guess that's one of putting it.

And Jane's son (Bernie's stepson), David Driscoll, was paid $100,000 a year as co-founder and executive director. Not bad for a guy with zero nonprofit experience.

Perhaps David was a Sith Apprentice to Darth Biden?

Then there's Bernie's wife, Jane Sanders, who got into some hot water as president of Burlington College between 2004 and 2011. The small Vermont College went belly-up a few years after Jane stepped down. It did so because it couldn't make the payments on the $10 million loan President Jane secured for the expansion of the tiny school.

However, the school was able to pay out some $500,000 to the Vermont Woodworking School between 2009 and 2012, run by … Carina Driscoll, Jane's daughter and Bernie's step-daughter.

Carol A. Moore, Jane Sanders' successor as Burlington College president, accused Driscoll "of gouging the college with a sweetheart deal awarded by her mother."

So the next time some leftist says something derogatory about the Trump family, you may want to enlighten him with a true comparison.