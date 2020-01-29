Congressman predicts bipartisan vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, one of the numerous House members on President Trump's legal defense team, predicted Wednesday that the Senate will vote on a bipartisan basis to acquit the president following his impeachment trial.

Politico reported on Tuesday that Democrats were apparently divided over whether to remove Trump from office on the charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power — neither of which is a defined federal crime. Collins predicted on "Fox & Friends" that some of those Democrats would eventually join Republicans in clearing Trump of wrongdoing.

"For the first time what we're probably going to see here, and I think we'll actually probably see this," Collins said, "the only bipartisan part of this whole impeachment sham will be bipartisan to acquit the president."

