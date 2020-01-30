Conservative Great Britain: BREXIT – finally

This past week, the historic Brexit milestone deal was signed in London by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. What a Churchillian moment for the prime minister, having fought for years for the implementation of the will of the people.

European leaders signed the agreement earlier the same day; it was then transported by train to London. The United Kingdom will officially leave the EU on Jan. 31, 2020.

And what a victory for the Conservatives who actually chose to respect democracy, as the British people voted in 2016 to leave the European Union.

The main mistake of the EU has been that its leaders forgot to defend the interests of the people. They forgot to defend their own.

The EU leadership has scorned traditional European values, belittled Europe's historical greatness and its past, forgotten about the European workers and left European culture to die silently.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: Something 'just magical' about Bolton 'bombshell'

Yet, the European Union elites were very happy about the Davos billionaires. And it is a worldwide tendency for neo-Marxist socialists to team up with the 1% richest capitalists in the world.

For there is no better way to control the people than to have a strong state dictating to all what is best for them, while the wealth quietly is amassed into the hands of even fewer individuals. Socialism, under the disguise of protecting the worker, provides the best political tool to gain control over a population by its elite.

All across Europe, there is bitterness and growing resentment in the population as regional differences are not respected, but socialist groupthink and uniformity required of all. Many feel that the scorn for conservative values, the traditions and ethics that once made Europe such a great civilization, must end.

And the media tend to go hand in hand with the radically socialist EU elites, it seems. We have been hearing for years how impossible it would be to allow the British people to get their Brexit. The left-wing U.K. media have frantically described how impossible a Brexit deal with the EU is, deeming Boris Johnson a failure, hopeless, soon to resign. Instead, he won a landslide victory on Dec. 12, 2019.

The role of the media has dramatically changed in the West. Before, the ideal was for journalist to describe reality in a preferably more unbiased way, performing critical journalism and digging for corruption, lack of truth and misuse of power among the elites. For example, Watergate.

However, ever since the transnational globalist corporations bought U.S. media, now less than six corporations own more than 90%, according to Business Insider. The media have come to have a very new role as the propaganda channel for the will of our top globalist corporate owners – which President Donald Trump, of course, is very aware of.

The people's choice of Donald Trump and the people's choice of Brexit both echo the lack of trust in the current elites. It also echoes a resurgence of democracy and conservative thought.

Since the globalist change began taking shape in the later years of the 1980s, we have seen wealth amass in fewer and fewer hands. Oxfam now states that over 50% of world wealth is in the hands of 62 individuals or less.

And people notice. The jobs and industries are gone, which a global elite profits from outsourcing, as wages are indefinitely lower in China. Wealth is not redistributed, and on top of it all, the West has implemented mass immigration. And almost none of the global corporations pay taxes to any given nation, as "the borderless society" is the goal.

Not only are the jobs outsourced, but the jobs for unskilled labor at home get taken by immigrants. Both processes benefit global owners, as wages drop everywhere with the re-enslavement of the working class. If anyone utters a word, he is instantly deemed a "racist, misogynist, old-fashioned" and so on.

Boris Johnson's Churchillian moment makes him prime minister for so many of us. He is the one to fight for Great Britain.

The patriotic element is evident. The majority wants to strengthen Britain, not the elites in Brussels. For too long, many have watched how the EU does not solve the problems on the continent: Illegal immigration, economic stagnation, a steadily weakened European civilization. The EU defended everyone else, and Europeans are tired of being told to "shut up."

Boris Johnson did not shut up. He fought the anti-democratic forces in the U.K. Parliament and won. Herland Report wrote at the time: The power struggle between the EU globalists and the British people over who will rule Britain comes to an end. Let the British rule Great Britain!