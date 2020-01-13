Cory Booker quits 2020 presidential campaign

(FOX NEWS) -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after struggling since the start to break into the top tier and failing to make the cut for the upcoming debate.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news -- I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker said in an email to supporters.

Booker entered the race last February but struggled to gain traction in the polls. It wasn’t long ago that Booker, the energetic former mayor of Newark, N.J., was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, but he was outshined throughout the primary and never enjoyed a break-out moment like others.

