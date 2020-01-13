SECTIONS
Cory Booker quits 2020 presidential campaign

'I've always said I wouldn't continue if there was no longer a path to victory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2020 at 12:06pm
(FOX NEWS) -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after struggling since the start to break into the top tier and failing to make the cut for the upcoming debate.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news -- I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker said in an email to supporters.

Booker entered the race last February but struggled to gain traction in the polls. It wasn’t long ago that Booker, the energetic former mayor of Newark, N.J., was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, but he was outshined throughout the primary and never enjoyed a break-out moment like others.

Read the full story ›

