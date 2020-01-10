SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

'Deadbeat' AOC 'should pay her bills'

Liberal darling 'won't donate a cent to Democrats' Houes campaign organization

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2020 at 9:56am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already topped the fundraising charts in her short time in Congress, but the liberal darling won’t donate a cent of her millions to Democrats' House campaign organization -- a position that has rankled some of her colleagues, Fox News has learned.

Instead, Ocasio-Cortez is building her own fundraising operation for fellow progressive candidates to bypass the official Democratic Party infrastructure. Already, she's actively funding primary challengers to oust certain Democratic colleagues.

“Sometimes the question comes: 'Do you want to be in a majority or do you want to be in the minority?'” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., told Fox News, when asked about AOC's stance. “And do you want to be part of a team?"

Another source was less diplomatic: “Deadbeat Cortez should pay her bills,” complained a House Democratic aide. “She’s always whining about people paying their fair share and here she is leaving her friends with the bill.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump: Dems would have leaked plans to target terrorist
Authorities warn suicide bomber headed to U.S.
'Deadbeat' AOC 'should pay her bills'
U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs to close out year
Biden facing 'nightmare scenario' in which Sanders wins nomination
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×