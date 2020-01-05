SECTIONS
Dem senator introduces resolution to block a war with Iran that Trump hasn't demanded

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published January 5, 2020 at 5:53pm
The Democratic senator who was Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate has introduced a resolution to tie President Donald Trump's hands in any war with Iran.

The resolution introduced Friday by Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia would require the president to seek specific authorization to use military force against the Islamic Republic, according to The Hill.

“For years I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran. We’re now at a boiling point and Congress must step in before Trump puts even more of our troops in harm’s way,” Kaine said in a statement, The Hill reported.

"We owe it to our servicemembers to have a debate and vote about whether or not it’s in our national interest to engage in another unnecessary war in the Middle East,” Kaine said.

Trump has said that the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, was not part of an effort at regime change, but was designed to stop imminent attacks on Americans.

Kaine's resolution would require that if U.S. troops are engaged in fighting with Iran at the time of its passage,  Trump would have 30 days to either remove U.S. forces from hostilities or win congressional approval to extend military action.

Curbing Trump's ability to wage war is supported by other Democrats.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, one of the group of Democratic progressives who call themselves "the squad," said Trump should be stopped from taking any further action.

But passage of any resolution to limit Trump's powers is far from assured, with multiple lawmakers supporting Trump's actions.

“Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive action and the successful outcome,” Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho said in a statement, according to Roll Call.

“On behalf of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has either been killed or injured due to an Iranian-provided IED or rocket in Iraq over the years, today justice was done.”

In remarks on the Senate floor Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed that sentiment, The Washington Post reported.

“This morning, Iran’s master terrorist is dead,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to The Post.

“The architect and chief engineer for the world’s most active state sponsor of terrorism has been removed from the battlefield at the hand of the United States military."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

