Democrat professors outnumber Republican ones by 9 to 1

'There is little hope of balanced or objective discussions'

Published January 22, 2020 at 12:04pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Democrats outnumber Republicans by a ratio of nearly 9 to 1 among college professors, according to new statistics published by Brooklyn College Associate Professor of Business Management Mitchell Langbert and Heterodox Academy Director of Research Sean Stevens.

Langbert and Stevens sampled the political registrations of 12,372 university professors and found that 48.4 percent are registered Democrats and 5.7 percent are registered Republicans, a ratio of 8.5 to 1.

As the authors note in their study, the Democratic Party advantage in the general population is only about 1.1 to 1, with 29 percent of Americans identifying as Democrats and 26 percent identifying as Republicans.

