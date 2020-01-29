Democrat senator would vote to subpoena Hunter Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Wednesday he would vote to subpoena Hunter Biden to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

The senator was asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" if Hunter Biden is a relevant witness.

"You know, I think so. I really do. I don't have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are," Manchin said.

"Now, I think that he could clear himself," the senator continued. "Of what I know and what I've heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong — no matter if you're a Democrat or Republican, and not go home and say well, I protected one. No. If it's relevant, then it should be there."

Manchin's Democratic colleagues insist Hunter Biden's testimony would be irrelevant. But White House lawyers have argued that Trump's desire for help in an investigation of Hunter Biden's lucrative position with a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father Joe Biden oversaw Ukraine policy was a legitimate matter of public policy.

.@WillieGeist asks @Sen_JoeManchin if Hunter Biden is a 'relevant witness.' Sen. Manchin responds: "I think so; I really do." pic.twitter.com/ZESiUMWTWc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 29, 2020

Hmmmmm @Sen_JoeManchin tells @kasie he thinks Hunter Biden would be a relevant witness in the impeachment trial, and if Justice Roberts agreed he’s relevant, Manchin would vote to subpoena him. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 29, 2020

"The Democrats do not want Hunter Biden called as a witness," radio host Rush Limbaugh noted on his national broadcast Wednesday. "They don't want to go there."

"The Bidens are everything to do with this. The Bidens are exactly why this is all happening. ... They were illlegitimately engaged in corruption and it needs to be probed and exposed."

Joe Biden openly boasting of threatening Ukraine's president with the loss of $1 billion in U.S. aid if he did not fire the prosecutor investigating allegations of corruption at Burisma while his son was on the payroll.

The House Democrats' two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, center on the claim that Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to assist in an investigation of the Bidens.

The Democrats characterize the president's actions as an attempt to dig up dirt on a political rival. But during the Senate trial this week, Trump's lawyers pointed out that even Democratic-called witnesses in the House investigation testified that the State Department was concerned about the apparent conflict of interest in the vice president's son being paid some $1 million a year by a corrupt company in an industry in which he had no experience.