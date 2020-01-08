Democrat senators: Time for Pelosi to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Senate Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Joe Manchin are calling on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to end the delay and send the impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate.

"If we're going to do it, she should send them over," Feinstein said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News. "I don't see what good delay does."

Manchin said, according to Bloomberg, that with former National Security Adviser John Bolton now willing to testify, Pelosi has "accomplished something" and should send over the articles.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday she's "waiting to see what the terms are."

"How we choose our managers depends on what the arena is that we are going into," she said. "We can't do it until we see the arena they're going into."

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated in a Senate floor speech there will be "no haggling with the House over Senate procedures."

"We will not cede our authority," he said. "The Senate is not a creature of the House."

McConnell said House Democrats are "dragging their heels and refusing to proceed to a Senate trial."

The majority leader said this week he has enough Republican votes to set the impeachment trial rules without support from Democrats.

He said there will be no decision on whether to call witnesses until after each side presents its case.