Why Democrats control our cities – and how to take them back

In my opinion, Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) was the most wicked man ever to hold the office of president of the United States. While more recent Democratic presidents are strong contenders for that designation, their own corrupt "achievements" would not have been possible without reliance on LBJ's system for permanent Democratic control of America's major population centers.

Because of LBJ, America's big cities became virtually unconquerable strongholds of socialist power through enslavement of individuals and families to multi-generational government dependency. Very simply, LBJ's strategy was to establish vast reservoirs of taxpayer money at the federal level to fight for "social justice" and to disburse those funds to government agencies and NGOs at the state and local level "where the needs are greatest."

Because Republicans and conservatives naturally opposed this quintessentially Marxist wealth redistribution scheme, they (rightfully but unsuccessfully) resisted it, while the Democrats eagerly established conduits to receive "their share" of the federal largess and quickly built "social welfare" systems to put that money to work creating vast armies of unionized public employees with a strongly vested interest in keeping those Democrats in power.

Voila, America's major population centers turned an increasingly deeper shade of blue, whose concentrated political power could be easily leveraged to steer, if not outright control state policy. Add to this the Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) strategy of the United Nations to drive people out of the rural areas into the cities, and you have a recipe for incrementally establishing a global socialist order, using the takedown of America – the Land of the Free – as proof to the world that resistance is futile.

As far as I know, there has never been an example of a major American city flipping from blue to red since LBJ set up this system (RINOs don't count), not even in the most conservative states, while there have been many examples of red states flipping blue because of the growth of the cities. The entire political process is further unbalanced because Democrats enjoy both an "economy of scale" and geographically concentrated power, while Republicans' power base is scattered across the rural landscape, requiring greater manpower and money to organize.

LBJ's system depends on turning the people of the inner city into "cash cows" and never letting them break free of government dependency. I believe the Holy Spirit has given me the solution to this problem.

In 2008, my wife, Anne, and I moved to inner-city Springfield, Massachusetts, the most poverty-stricken and broken down city in the most morally corrupt state in the nation. At that time Springfield was listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the "Ten Fasted Dying Cities" in America. We bought the worst house in arguably the worst inner-city neighborhood and established an inner-city mission there. We spent the next seven years working to redeem the city through evangelism and good works, establishing a church and organizing Christians from many other churches in the Greater Springfield area to join us in the effort. The mission continues to this day with the same goals.

It was one of our church members, a half black, half Native American grandmother who had worked many years in social service agencies in Boston, who first educated me about how the Democrats enslaved inner-city families as "cash cows." She told me Springfield was known in her circles (people who resent government dependency – and there are a lot of them) as a "Catfish Farm" where the homeless, mentally ill, alcoholic, drug addict, disabled, etc. can be congregated together. The purpose of the Catfish Farm is to spend as little money as possible on the needy so more money is available for perpetuating Democratic political control.

In 2014 and 2018, I ran for governor of Massachusetts to have a platform to advocate the biblical worldview in that dark arena. Those campaigns allowed me to see deeper into the shadows of Massachusetts politics than the average citizen, and I confirmed and added to what our church member had told me. Further study of history and politics allowed me to put the jigsaw puzzle together as to how it came about, as I described above.

I also began pondering the solution and over time came to realize that the key to breaking the Democrats' stranglehold is to set the captives free. And the very simple strategy for doing it is for the pastors and churches of the red areas to partner with the pastors and churches of the blue inner-cities to promote and facilitate entrepreneurialism as a viable alternative to socialism and predatory corporatism (which work hand in hand to ensure there are no options but government handouts or subsistence-level employment in corporate franchises that suck all the money out of the community).

What I am advocating is a church-wide, conservative-movement-wide campaign to liberate inner-city families from government dependency through entrepreneurialism. It's goal is for every inner-city home to be owned by the family that occupies it, and every business lining the streets owned by people in the neighborhood. Every child in the inner city will know that owning their own business someday is not only possible, but likely if they follow the example of their neighbors, and every resident will know about and value the philosophy of keeping money in the community where it can establish a basis for local prosperity and "legacy wealth" for its residents.

This is just good politics: what I call Flip One to Win Two. For every person we break free from government dependency we pinch off an income stream to the Dems, while adding an ally in the quest to restore American greatness. We get two for one. But it's also good theology: because The One who set us free wants us to follow His example in everything we do.

This will be a strategy of my Revolutionary Remnant Regiment in 2020. If you want to be a part of it, please sign up here – and please forward this article to your pastor.