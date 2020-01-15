Democrats refuse to condemn Iran's shootdown of passenger jet

House Democrats refused Tuesday to formally support anti-government protesters in Iran and to condemn the Islamic regime's shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., proposed the resolution, which was blocked by Democrats before any vote could be taken, the Washington Times reported.

"What a disappointment — Democrats just blocked a vote on a resolution supporting the Iranian protesters," McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

"This is not the time for partisan politics. This should be a time for the U.S. Congress to speak with one voice to condemn an Iranian regime that kills its own people."

Fox News reported conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Democrats and members of the media are "caught between a rock and a hard place."

"The narrative of the Obama administration was that this regime has moderated in the aftermath of the Iran agreement ... that this regime was now contained," he said. "So if there are actual protesters being shot in the streets because they are protesting an evil dictatorial regime, Nancy Pelosi doesn't have a narrative anymore."

Fox News noted the president's political opponents have criticized him for ordering a drone strike earlier this month that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had been linked to numerous attacks on American forces.

"Meanwhile, they largely have remained silent as the Iranian people have staged massive protests against their leaders after the government admitted to shooting down a passenger plane after initially denying it," the report said.

A few Democrats, presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., have spoken out in support of the demonstrators, the report said.

But many other high-profile party leaders have been silent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked about the protests in a weekend interview on ABC and responded that there are "different reasons" for the demonstrations.

Shapiro commented on Pelosi's response.

"It's unbelievable. You would imagine this would be a pretty good time for everybody to be on the same page," he said. "This is a good thing that the Iranian population are calling out their own regime. This is an excellent development that the Iranian regime has been exposed for what it is ... the Democrats cannot bring themselves to say this. They cannot bring themselves to simply back the protesters."

President Trump has warned Iranian officials, "DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS."

"The world is watching," he wrote on Twitter.