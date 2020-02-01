Dems unveil 2020 campaign message: Trump not acquitted

Democrats already are honing their message for the 2020 campaign, insisting that the Senate Republicans' decision not to allow further witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump means the president's inevitable acquittal next week won't be valid.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told reporters Friday "the acquittal will have no value, because Americans will know that this trial was not a real trial."

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told senators, "You cannot have a true acquittal if you've not had a fair trial."

Impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, said "an acquittal on an incomplete record after a trial lacking witnesses and evidence will be no exoneration."

At her weekly news conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump "cannot be acquitted" if the trial lacks witness testimony and documentation. She added that Trump's impeachment defense team "disgraced themselves" and should be disbarred.

With a 51 to 49 vote Friday evening, Republicans voted down Democrats' effort to hear the testimony of witnesses such as acting White House Chief of State Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The White House defense team argued that Democrats had 17 witnesses during the House investigation, and video clips from that testimony were used in the Senate trial. They further contend that the articles presented by the Democrats are not impeachable offenses, meaning any further testimony is unnecessary.

Trump is expected to be acquitted next week, possibly on Wednesday, after final arguments are heard and the senators are given an opportunity to speak. Several Democrats are expected to join the 53 Republicans in voting to acquit the president. Removal from office would require a supermajority of 67 votes on either of the two articles of impeachment.

The trial will resume Monday.

Trump: 'I never instructed John Bolton'

Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, were the only Republicans to voted in favor of more witnesses. Romney said he wanted to hear from Bolton.

Trump denied Friday the claim in a New York Times report citing John Bolton's upcoming book that the president told his then-national security adviser to help him pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Bolton claims Trump directed him to ensure that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney.

Bolton, according to the Times, said acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were at the May 2019 meeting in the Oval Office.

"I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelensky," Trump said in a White House statement. "That meeting never happened."

The House Democrat impeachment managers continued to press Friday for additional witnesses, including Bolton and Mulvaney.

But with the announcement early Friday by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, that she would vote against new witnesses, the Republicans appeared to have the 51 votes they needed.

"The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed," she said in a statement. "I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena."