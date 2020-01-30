'Dog the Bounty Hunter' proposes to son's reported ex-girlfriend 7 months after wife Beth's death

Anyone who watches Dog the Bounty Hunter and is a fan has seen the struggle that Duane Chapman has faced after the loss of his wife.

The two seemed like the perfect, sassy couple, and their love didn't end when Beth passed away last June.

Duane has expressed on multiple occasions how lost he feels without his wife by his side, and still remembers her on special dates.

"There will never be another like you," he posted to Instagram on Oct. 29, Beth's birthday. "Happy birthday Beth! We ❤️you!"

When people questioned whether or not he'd ever find love again, their daughter, Bonnie, quickly said no.

"Nope, he found his soulmate," she told a fan, according to Fox News. "No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists."

The bounty hunter himself told US Weekly that he wouldn't get married again.

"We both said, 'If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one,'" he said in August. "And she said, 'Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.' … Don’t worry, I will not get married."

But there's a clip circulating that has taken some people by surprise. Shared by the Dr. Mehmet Oz Twitter account, the clip -- taken from an episode set to air Monday -- shows an interview exchange between the bounty hunter, Dr. Oz and family friend Moon Angell.

Angell has been working with the family for a while, and was even one of Beth's bridesmaids.

Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, claimed this month that Angell also used to date one of Lyssa's brothers -- though she wouldn't say which one.

The clip highlights some interesting snippets from Duane and Angell, including him crediting her with keeping him from suicidal tendencies. He also said "I am a lot happier with her around" and even uttered the words "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

Fans are in an uproar over what appears to be a proposal, and many have commented to criticize him for moving so quickly after his wife's death.

Other remarks the bounty has made recently aren't exactly putting fan fears to rest.

"Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her," Duane told RadarOnline.com this month. "There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."

"She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me!"

"I know almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn't ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon," he continued.

Lyssa Chapman has made it very clear that she doesn't like or trust Angell, tagging her in a number of rather scathing tweets.

"You’re disgusting woman," she tweeted on Dec. 18. "Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before."

Other sources told TMZ that while Duane was emotional and indeed popped the question, there's no ring, it wasn't a legitimate proposal and the two are not engaged -- merely good friends.

As we all know, shows often cut segments and paste together parts of interviews to shock people and get them to watch the entire show to boost their ratings.

So, based on what you know, what do you think: Was this a legitimate proposal or will the full episode reveal that it was not really serious?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.