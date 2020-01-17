SECTIONS
DOJ investigating Comey's leak to media

Concerned 'dubious' Russian document that impacted Clinton email scandal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2020 at 10:10am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former FBI Director James Comey appears to be the subject of another leak investigation.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are investigating a yearsold leak to the media about a dubious Russian intelligence document that factored into how Comey handled the FBI investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email server, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.

Two reports in the spring of 2017, one from the New York Times and the Washington Post, are under scrutiny by law enforcement officials. Prosecutors are looking into Daniel Richman, Comey's friend and adviser, who leaked the FBI chief's notes about his private conversations with President Trump in 2017 after Comey was fired.

