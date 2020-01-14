Dow closes flat, bank shares jump led by JP Morgan

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed little changed in volatile trading Tuesday as J.P. Morgan Chase led bank shares higher on the back of strong quarterly results.

The 30-stock average ended the day up just 32.62 points, or 0.1% at 28,939.67. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.1% to 3,283.15 while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2% to 9,251.33.

J.P. Morgan Chase posted quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up more than 1.2%. The bank’s annual profits also reached record levels at $36.4 billion. J.P. Morgan also had a surge in bond-trading revenues during the fourth quarter.

Read the full story ›