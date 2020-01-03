Dow drops most in a month after U.S. airstrike

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Friday after the U.S. confirmed that an airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander, sending oil prices surging and ratcheting up geopolitical concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 233.92 points lower, or 0.6% at 28,634.88 and posted its biggest one-day loss since early December. The S&P 500 also had its worst day in a month, sliding 0.7% to 3,234.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 9,020.77. The Dow briefly dropped more than 360 points at the open. The major averages recovered some ground later in the session as oil prices came off their lows.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up 3% at $63.05 per barrel and briefly gained 4.8%, raising concerns about an energy shock on the global economy. Airline stocks fell broadly on the threat of higher oil prices. United, American and Delta all dropped more than 1.6%.

