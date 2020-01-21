SECTIONS
Dow falls more than 100 amid 1st U.S. case of coronavirus, big decline in Boeing

'It’s so explosive. It defies imagination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2020 at 4:05pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks pulled back from record levels on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control told Reuters that a traveler from China was diagnosed with the first U.S. case of coronavirus in Seattle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126 points, or 0.4% and dropped as much as 200 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.1% along with the Nasdaq Composite.

Shares of casino and hotel companies Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands fell more than 6% and 5%, respectively, amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China would dent international travel.

