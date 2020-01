(CNBC) Stocks clawed back their earlier losses on Thursday after the World Health Organization quelled some of the fears around the deadly coronavirus.

The S&P 500 traded 0.1% higher while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was traded just above breakeven after falling more than 200 points earlier in the day.

The WHO said it was a “bit too early to consider this event is a public health emergency of international concern.”

