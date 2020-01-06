SECTIONS
Educated, married moms more likely to have 1st baby in this season

Directly linked to level of education, age, marital status and smoking habits

Published January 6, 2020 at 12:25pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- EXETER, England — Springtime is a period of rebirth and new life for mother nature, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that many American moms-to-be aim to have their first child in the spring. Researchers from Exeter University say that educated and married American women are more likely to time their first pregnancy so that they give birth during the spring months.

Overall, the study provides first-time evidence that a U.S. first-born baby’s probability of being born in the spring is directly linked to their mother’s level of education, age, marital status, and smoking habits.

According to the researchers’ findings, if it were possible to pay a fee in order to guarantee a spring birth, on average a married American woman (aged 20-45) would pay $877 to ensure their first child is born within that time frame.

Read the full story ›

