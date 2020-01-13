SECTIONS
Esper backs Trump's assessment attacks were imminent

'I shared that view'

January 13, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- IT’S MY BELIEF, TOO: Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in interviews on CBS and CNN yesterday, said he shared President Trump’s belief that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani was likely to attack more U.S. embassies than just the one in Baghdad, even as Esper admitted he was unaware of any specific intelligence to back up the president's claim.

Pressed for details by Laura Ingraham during a Friday interview on Fox, Trump asserted that Solemani was plotting against multiple American diplomatic facilities. “I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” Trump said. “But Baghdad certainly would have been the lead. But I think it would have been four embassies, could have been military bases, could have been a lot of other things too. But it was imminent and then all of a sudden, he was gone.’

‘I DIDN’T SEE ONE’: “What the president said was he believed that there probably and could have been attacks against additional embassies, Esper said on CBS, “The president didn't say there was a tangible — he didn't cite a specific piece of evidence.”

Read the full story ›

