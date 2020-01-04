Ethical veganism is protected 'philosophical belief,' tribunal rules

(BBC NEWS) Ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and so is protected in law, a tribunal has ruled for the first time.

The landmark legal case was brought by vegan Jordi Casamitjana, who claims he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports because of his ethical veganism.

His former employer says he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

The judge ruled that ethical vegans should be entitled to similar legal protections in British workplaces as those who hold religious beliefs.

Read the full story ›