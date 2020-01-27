Why every Christian should read this Trump blockbuster

Saint Bonaventure's "Life of Francis of Assisi" recounts a most significant event in the life of this magnificent man who continues to impact lives to this day.

In the 1200s, Saint Francis was passing by a collapsing church. Inspired by the Spirit, he went in and knelt to pray before an image of the crucified Jesus. Tears welled up as he gazed upon it. He then said he heard an audible voice tell him three times, "Francis, go and repair my house, which as you see is falling into ruins."

Throughout history there have been individuals whom God uniquely called to a work of restoration. Nehemiah, Hezekiah, Josiah and Asa are Bible characters who responded to this assignment.

Apart from Jesus, Nehemiah has always been my favorite leader and book in the Bible. Through his courageous leadership, amidst horrendous opposition, he accomplished in 52 days the restoration of the critically important city wall that had remained in ruins for 141 years!

The lessons in leadership we learn from Nehemiah's life are relevant to church restoration and a nation's restoration. And everything begins when people are vividly awakened to their desperate situation, not merely vaguely aware of it. This jolts people to respond the way Nehemiah did in his "eureka" moment recorded in the first chapter of his journal.

TRENDING: Melania Trump dons strikingly beautiful outfits at G7, wows world leaders, their spouses and press

"The wall of Jerusalem is broken down, and its gates have been burned with fire. When I heard these things, I sat down and wept. For some days I mourned and fasted and prayed before the God of heaven" (Nehemiah 1:3-4).

This sense of urgency is captured in Stephen Strang's outstanding new book, "God, Trump and the 2020 Election. Why He Must Win and What's at Stake for Christians if He Loses." Respected leaders across America believe it is must-reading for every Christian. The author masterfully gives us a divine perspective on the seriousness of our situation, then God's merciful solution for our churches, families and future as a nation.

Awakening to the present darkness

Jesus upbraided those in His day who seemed oblivious to what was taking place, content to simply maintain status quo religious activity. "You hypocrites! You can discern the face of the sky and of the earth. But why do you not know how to discern this time?" (Luke 12:56).

T.S. Eliot said there was a way to recognize a crumbling culture. He said a society has not ceased to be Christian until it actually becomes something else. The choice is between the restoration of the Christian culture or the acceptance of the pagan one.

In our generation we've witnessed Christian absolutes that have so profoundly shaped America for centuries be intentionally discarded while, thank God, vestiges of Christian influence still remain. Leftist-leaning politicians, educators, entertainers, communicators, those who direct the flow of information and attitudes to the masses all have seized the opportunity to promote paganism.

Mr. Eliot waved a red flag, saying, "Paganism holds all the most valuable advertising space."

The tragedy is millions of upstanding and patriotic Americans have grown so accustomed to the encroaching darkness that they don't even realize the lights are going out! The "fundamental transformation of America" heralded by former President Obama and his "progressive" party has been aggressively working while many God-fearing citizens who value faith, family and freedom have been silent and sleeping. Leftist-leaning extremists have literally hijacked the Democratic Party and are unashamedly committed to a constitutional makeover and the deconstruction of America as we've known her for 245 years.

The 2016 election brought about a supernaturally orchestrated soft explosion as tens of millions of concerned citizens awoke from complacency, saying "enough is enough." The leader who emerged from the rubble of a contentious campaign was not a typical smooth and savvy, man-pleasing politician but an outlier with rough edges and a checkered past, yet passionate to make America great again, unapologetically aligning himself with millions saying it's time for God to be great in America again!

What respected leaders are saying about this book

"Stephen Strang is right: If evangelicals don't turn out in 2020, Donald Trump will lose and the Left will win – and continue its work of destroying each of the three pillars of the American trinity: liberty, e pluribus unum (out of many one), and In God We Trust. Why all Christians do not see this is a puzzle. But if enough read this book, it could serve as a wake up call to the only community standing between our beloved America and her demise." – Dennis Prager

"Stephen Strang flawlessly captures the spiritual significance of Donald Trump's presidency in this critical hour. As fewer and fewer Americans value belief in God, Strang's airtight case for reelecting Trump is both timely and urgent." – Gov. Mike Huckabee

"Stephen Strang is a keen reporter whose prose cuts like a laser into the troubled soul of America and exposes a condition where the elites of our nation have actually turned against it." – Dr. Pat Robertson

Endorsements are numerous, strongly encouraging all of us to read this essential book at this time. For what it's worth, let me humbly add my commendation having been given an advance copy of the book (which I'm struggling to pry away from my wife at this time!).

"The unprecedented, extraordinary developments in America today necessitate discovering sources of insight and encouragement to 'understand the times with knowledge of what to do' (1 Chronicles 12:32). Steve Strang is a uniquely gifted and experienced journalist whose latest book, 'God, Trump and the 2020 Election,' is an invaluable resource to help us in these turbulent times. It's clear, comprehensive and cutting edge. On a scale of 1 to 10, I give it a 10-plus, double thumbs up!"

Here's the Deal: Eric Metaxas, author of Dietrich Bonhoeffer's biography, states in the Introduction to Steve's book:

"This book makes the case that Donald Trump is the best hope of keeping America from sliding into oblivion ... that we might live up to our destiny to be a 'shining city on a hill' for the whole world, to the glory of God."

If you add a hearty "Amen!" take action and get a copy of the book today.

Available at: www.godtrump2020.com (or wherever books are sold – Barnes and Noble, Costco, Walmart, etc.).