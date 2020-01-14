SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Ex-Treasury official admits leaking Trump team details

Now facing jail time after being arrested with incriminating evidence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2020 at 9:29am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A former top Treasury Department official pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for leaking confidential banking reports associated with members of the Trump campaign, following her dramatic arrest in October 2018 as she toted a flash drive full of sensitive documents.

Natalie Edwards, 41, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods set sentencing for June 9. Although the conspiracy charge carried a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, Edwards signed a plea deal with prosecutors that recommended a potential prison sentence of zero to six months.

Edwards was a senior adviser at Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN. Prosecutors said her crime began in October 2017 and continued for a year, with Edwards sending a BuzzFeed News reporter numerous Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”). Banks must file SARs with the Treasury Department when they spot transactions raising questions about possible financial misconduct such as money laundering, but federal law strictly limited their disclosure.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amway, welcome to gig economy: You're being sued over pay
Iran announces arrests for shooting down Ukrainian plane
Ex-Treasury official admits leaking Trump team details
Navy fears release of UFO files
GOP senators reject plans to dismiss Trump impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×