Famous pastor and megachurch get sued for thousands in 'unpaid wages'

Ex-chief operating officer claims church refusing to pay him

Published January 15, 2020 at 1:46pm
(GREENVILLE NEWS) -- The former chief operating officer of Relentless Church has sued Pastor John Gray and the church, alleging Gray has refused to pay him thousands of dollars in wages earned before he resigned.

Travis Hayes, who resigned Dec. 5, claimed in a lawsuit filed in Greenville County this week that Relentless Church hasn't paid him more than $75,000 that's owed to him.

Hayes had been the chief financial officer for Ron and Hope Carpenter's Redemption Church for 20 years, and he stayed in Greenville when the Carpenters moved to California to take over a church in San Jose. He became the chief financial officer for Gray's ministry, Relentless Church, and was promoted to chief operating officer in March or April 2019, he said in his lawsuit.

