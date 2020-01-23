Father to Elizabeth Warren: Your student-debt plan leaves us 'screwed'

A father at a campaign event in Iowa told Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that her plan to cancel student loans for millions leaves families like his who worked hard to pay off loans "screwed."

See the exchange:

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don't save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

Warren calls for eliminating student loan debt of up to $50,000 for households making under $100,000.

Analysts believe it would apply to about 95% of borrowers and erase student loan debt completely for about three-quarters of borrowers.

Recently, she said she would simply impose the plan on her first day in office without going through Congress.

The Washington Examiner reported the confrontation took place Monday in Grimes, Iowa, where Warren was in a photo line after a presidential campaign town hall.

"I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" the man said.

Warren responded, "Of course not."

"So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed," he said.

Warren claimed nobody would get "screwed."

"Of course we did. My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money," the man said. "He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra — my daughter worked since she was 10. So, you're laughing."

She denied that.

"That's exactly what you're doing," he said. "We did the right thing, and we get screwed."

He walked away.

At Twitter news aggregator Twitchy asked, "Didn't Warren make upwards of $400,000 for teaching two courses during her last four semesters at Harvard? Is she giving that money back because college should be free?"

A Twitter user wrote: "Wow – not a word he said registered with her. She's in her own world."

Another wrote: "Democrats would rather reward bad behavior than self reliance. It rallies their base."

And another said: "I made my loan payments. I want my money back too."

Twitchy said: "There are a lot of people who are very excited about the idea of student loan forgiveness and free college. Their usual arguments go something like, if doctors discovered a cure for cancer, would you withhold it from the next generation just because yours didn’t have it? And then you try to explain with puppets and crayons that no one voluntarily applies to get cancer — school loans are a choice.

"A lot of people who saved for college and paid back their student loans have wondered why they’re not getting a refund on the college tuition they paid, and one father got to ask Elizabeth Warren is he could have his money back. 'Of course not.'"