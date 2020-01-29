SECTIONS
FBI arrests church leaders in immigrant-trafficking scam

Authorities say congregants were forced to collect donations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2020 at 4:57pm
(ABC NEWS) -- The FBI arrested three administrators of a Filipino-based church Wednesday for allegedly trafficking in its members from Asia as part of a six-year fundraising scam.

Guia Cabactulan, 59, Marissa Duenas, 41, and Amanda Estopare, 48, who are members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name (or KOJC), were picked up by agents in California and Virginia following raids of KOJC’s offices in Van Nuys, Glendale and Los Angeles, the FBI said.

The three allegedly used a children’s foundation as a front to bring in its members from the Philippines and use them to beg for money on the street, the criminal complaint said.

