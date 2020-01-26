FedEx driver feels God call her to pray with woman, returns to her front door 20 stops later

Amanda Riggan is a young woman with a heart for people and God. She works hard both as a FedEx driver and running "Hungry Heroes," on a mission to encourage others and thank local heroes by making them food.

The website for Hungry Heroes explains the group's mission: "Thanks to the amazing support from the community and local businesses, Hungry Heroes has been able to serve over 600 heroes throughout York County and surrounding areas since it was founded in April 2018."

"Feeding 1st Responders one agency at a time -- we serve those who serve and protect us as our way to show our appreciation to Police, Fire, EMS, and Military. Serving BBQ with a 'Thank You.'"

But that's not all she does. Recently, she had an opportunity to go beyond her job's requirements to bring comfort to a woman who desperately needed it. Riggan recorded a clip after her heartfelt encounter, and shared it on Facebook on Jan. 3.

"Hey everyone, as you can tell I'm at work," she starts. "I just had to pull over and share something real quick."

"As I'm delivering, I pull up to this house, the lady walks out because she's checking her mailbox for her newspaper. And I have two boxes for her, so we start walking up the driveway together, and she asks me if I had a happy holidays, and I was telling her how busy it was."

"I told her I had a really great Christmas and New Years, and I asked her the same, I was like 'how was your holidays?' And with tears in her eyes, she said it wasn't good. She said, 'He's sick. My husband's sick. He has cancer.'"

"I continue to small talk and try to change the subject because that's awkward, and I deliver her package. She said 'what's your name?' I said 'Amanda,' and she told me her name. I drove off. My heart's pounding. I do probably 20 more stops, and I have to go back."

Going back meant losing time when timeliness was critical for her line of work. She'd get home later, she might not deliver packages as quickly -- but that paled in comparison to the important job she knew God had put on her heart.

"I stopped what I was doing. I went back to that neighborhood, and rang her doorbell, and asked her -- she came down the stairs, she had tears in her eyes when she saw it was me, she smiled, and I said 'Ma'am can I pray with you?' And she just broke down. She came out on the front porch and squeezed me so tight."

After making a conscious decision to stop, turn, and go back to offer comfort to that lonely, heartbroken woman, Riggan has some words of encouragement for anyone else who's felt a similar calling to go back and reach out to someone or do something kind.

"The point of this is, is a lot of people want the Lord to use them, and for me -- as an example, I pray every day for the Lord to use me, but when He's trying to use you or when you feel that call, and that tug on your heartstrings, do you move your feet? Do you move?"

"When you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it."

"If you're praying for the Lord to help and to use you in people's situations, when He is giving you a chance, do it ... Be sure you know what you're praying for when you're praying."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.