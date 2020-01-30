Fired Ukraine prosecutor files criminal complaint against Biden

Former Ukraine general prosecutor Victor Shokin has filed a criminal complaint accusing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of committing a "criminal offense" in his effort to fire him, according to a French website.

Biden openly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukraine's president did not fire Shokin, who at the time was investigating the company paying his son, Hunter Biden, $83,000 a month to serve on its board.

The French website Les Crisis published the complaint.

TRENDING: Fiery Rand Paul blisters Schumer's 'scurrilous' remarks in real time, says Trump should sue for defamation

It states that Biden's request "concerning my ousting from the post of the Attorney General of Ukraine as a condition for the granting of financial (economic) assistance is qualified as pressure, which represents interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine on the part of a foreign power in violation of one of the principles of international law."

The complaint is addressed to the interim director of the National Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

It charges that Biden "abused his power as the vice president of the United States in order to prevent me from carrying out by duties as the prosecutor general of Ukraine, thus preventing me from solving serious crimes and arresting the persons who committed those crimes, has the characteristics of the crime stipulated in Article 343 party 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

The complaint explains Shokin was investigating accusations of crimes involving the managers of Burisma, the company paying Biden's son despite the fact he had no experience in the industry.

The complaint contends Biden launched a pressure campaign, based on his "firmly hostile attitude toward me," to have him removed.

"Throughout the last months of 2015 and the first months of 2016 Joseph Biden, taking advantage of his position, came several times on official visits to Ukraine in order to negotiate with the leaders of the country my eviction and, consequently, the closing of the objective investigation into the offenses committed by persons associated with the company' Burisma Holding Limited' (Cyprus), including the son of the aforementioned U.S. official," the complaint says.

Shokin says he resigned the position because of Biden's pressure.

Biden's actions have "the characteristics of the crime stipulated in Article 343 part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," he the complaint contends.

His request is "to submit to the Unified Registry of Preliminary Investigations, the information on the fact that the citizen of the United States of America Joseph Biden has committed on the territory of Ukraine and beyond its borders a crime against me, including interference in the carrying out of the duties of a representative of a judicial structure."

Biden threatened then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 with pulling $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, which the country needed to remain solvent, if it didnt immediately fire Shokin.

Biden said he had the backing of President Obama.

Investigative reporter John Solomon reported last year that evidence showed Shokin "was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden's younger son, Hunter, as a board member."

"U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia," he reported.

"The general prosecutor’s official file for the Burisma probe — shared with me by senior Ukrainian officials — shows prosecutors identified Hunter Biden, business partner Devon Archer and their firm, Rosemont Seneca, as potential recipients of money."

Solomon said Shokin "told me in written answers to questions that, before he was fired as general prosecutor, he had made 'specific plans' for the investigation that 'included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.'"