Florida security guard arrested for threatening to kill Trump

Retaliation for Soleimani death – 'He killed my leader'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2020 at 4:01pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) 26-year-old Chauncy Devonte Lump was arrested for threatening to kill President Trump in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iran commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Lump, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, live-streamed the threatening 7-minute video on Facebook under the name “BlackMan vs. America”

Agents said Lump (Islamic convert?) wore a towel wrapped around his head and played Middle Eastern music while he threatened to kill Trump.

Read the full story ›

Florida security guard arrested for threatening to kill Trump
