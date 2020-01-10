Florida security guard arrested for threatening to kill Trump

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) 26-year-old Chauncy Devonte Lump was arrested for threatening to kill President Trump in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iran commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Lump, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, live-streamed the threatening 7-minute video on Facebook under the name “BlackMan vs. America”

Agents said Lump (Islamic convert?) wore a towel wrapped around his head and played Middle Eastern music while he threatened to kill Trump.

Read the full story ›