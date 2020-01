(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Trump on Friday delivered comments following the US airstrike that killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

