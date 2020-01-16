SECTIONS
Forensic pathologist: Epstein had burst capillaries in eyeballs, indicating he was strangled

'There's a lot of information that still hasn't been revealed yet that is essential in order to arrive at a conclusion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 2:29pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A forensic pathologist says that burst capillaries in Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes are consistent with strangulation, not hanging.

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother to investigate his death, examined photographs of Epstein’s eyes during his autopsy, according to The Daily Mail, which reviewed an exclusive clip from a Dr. Oz special set to air on Thursday. Dr. Baden was among physicians in the room when Epstein’s autopsy took place.

Dr. Baden said the burst capillaries and “the fact that the color in his lower legs was pale and not purple or blueish” are indicative that which, he says, of strangling, not suicide by hanging — which authorities claim was the manner of death for the convicted pedophile.

Read the full story ›

