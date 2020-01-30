Ex-Trump aide Carter Page sues Democrats over dossier

Carter Page, who briefly was a Trump campaign adviser in 2016, is suing Democrats and their lawyers for obtaining spy warrants that now have been proven to be illegitimate.

Page is one of the central figures in the Democrats' now-debunked claim that President Trump "colluded" with Russia to win the 2016 election.

As primary evidence to obtain the the warrants to spy on Page, the Obama Justice Department and FBI submitted a dubious "dossier" based on Russian propaganda that was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee

Fox News reported Thursday that Page's lawsuit is against the Democratic National Committee and the law firm of Perkins Coie, which handled the payments for the dossier.

It was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois' Eastern Division.

Page's lawyers said it is the "first of multiple actions in the wake of historic" abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act documented by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a report released in December.

RedState blog commented the "real goldmine here will not be a monetary settlement, it will be the discovery process which will give Carter Page's legal team the ability to gain access to all manner of communications by the DNC and Perkins Coie concerning anything to do with the Steele Dossier."

Page, RedState said, was the "designated fall-guy in the attempted Democrat coup against President Trump."

Page attorney John Pierce said the lawsuit is the "first step to ensure that the full extent of the FISA abuse that has occurred during the last few years is exposed and remedied."

"Defendants and those they worked with inside the federal government did not and will not succeed in making America a surveillance state," Pierce said.

Page previously filed a case in Oklahoma, but it was dismissed by a judge who argued there were no strong case ties to the state, Fox News explained.

The new case was filed in Illinois based on allegations "the relationship with the firm behind the dossier, Fusion GPS, was 'orchestrated”'through law firm Perkins Coie's Chicago office."

It claims the defendants "used false information, misrepresentations and other misconduct to direct the power of the international intelligence apparatus and the media industry against" Page "to further their political agenda."

Horowitz found the FBI made "repeated errors and misrepresentations before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as the FBI sought to monitor Page in 2016 and 2017."

The IG concluded the Obama administration's submissions relied on "news reports" as evidence along with the "unverified" dossier.

This month, the FISA court ruled that at least two of the four applications for warrants to monitor Page lacked probable cause.