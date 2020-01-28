SECTIONS
Faith Politics U.S. World
Print

Franklin Graham event canceled because he views gay marriage a 'sin'

'Incompatible with our values'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2020 at 9:30pm
Print

(CBN) -- The Rev. Franklin Graham, an evangelist and the son of the late preacher Billy Graham, was slated to speak this summer at a venue in Liverpool. That stop, though, will no longer take place.

Graham’s event, to be held at ACC Liverpool, was part of a larger tour through the United Kingdom. Officials at the venue, however, announced Friday the event would be scrubbed from the schedule because Graham’s views — particularly his biblical interpretation of marriage as a union between one man and one woman — are “incompatible with our values.”

The decision to cancel Graham’s stop in Liverpool isn’t surprising. Protesters have been rebuking the leaders of the venue for allowing Graham to share the Gospel in the space.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Franklin Graham event canceled because he views gay marriage a 'sin'
Liar! Liar!
The un-American appeasement of the LGBT activists
Coronavirus prompts automakers to evacuate workers
Dow: Worst day since October, turns negative for year as coronavirus fears grow
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×