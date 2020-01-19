George Washington killed 'Muslims,' claims Islamic cleric

George Washington, according to one Muslim cleric, killed American Indians because they were Muslims.

"We warn the Muslims of what U.S. President Washington himself warned. [Washington] killed the Indians and the Muslims, because the Indians and the owners of that land were Muslims," said Hamas MP Sheikh Salem Salameh in a Dec. 26 interview on Mayadeen TV in Lebanon, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

"It has been proven that they were Muslims, and that they had mosques. This is why they killed them, the Muslim leader said.

He charged the U.S. is a "murderous state that assists murderers."

"It helps those who have killed the prophets, the holy men, the women and the innocent children. The [Americans] give them rulings permitting them to kill the [Palestinians]," he said.

Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer commented: "Don't laugh. That sort of thing will be taught in American public schools before too long."

Salameh, a member of the Hamas Legislative Council and deputy head of the Palestine Islamic Scholars Association, said normalization of relations with Israel amount to betrayal of Allah and Islam.

"No Muslim on the face of this earth could ever imagine that there are Muslims who recognize the Zionist entity or normalize relations with it," he said.

"This is considered a betrayal of Allah, his religion, and the Muslims. Second all of Palestine – the first and foremost Jerusalem – constitutes a Muslim waqf land that belongs to all Muslims, from Jakarta to Tangier."