Gulags good way to 'de-Nazify' Trump supporters, says Bernie Sanders organizer

Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary "re-education" of Donald Trump supporters if Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes president, according to a field worker for the self-declared socialist candidate.

The startling declaration was captured on undercover video published Tuesday by Jame O'Keefe's Project Veritas.

A Project Veritas journalist asked Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek if "MAGA people" could be re-educated if the Vermont lawmaker wins in November.

"We gotta try," Jurek said. "In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a s***-ton of the populace that was f****ing Nazified.

"Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f****ing people to not be Nazis," Jurek said. "We're probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here.

"That's kind of what all Bernie's whole f***ing like, 'Hey, free education for everybody' because we're going to have to teach you to not be a f****ing Nazi," he said.

See the new Project Veritas video:

Jurek also insisted the CIA was too critical of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's gulags, missing the grand objective of indoctrination.

"People were actually paid a living wage in the gulags, they conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were meant for re-education," he said.

Gulags would be the best way to re-educate billionaires, according to Jurek.

He said "the greatest way to break a f***ing billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day."

"You're now a working class person and you're going to f****ing learn what the means, right?"

If you think 1968 was bad ...

Jurek warned that if the Democratic Party doesn't nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will "burn."

"If Bernie doesn't get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn," he said. "It'll start in Milwaukee and then when the police push back on that, other sites will f***ing [explode]."

Referring to the riots that marred the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Jurek issued a warning.

"Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We're going to make [1968] look like a f***ing girl's scout f***ing cookout," he said. "The cops are going to be the ones f***ing beaten in Milwaukee."